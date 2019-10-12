Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy water slides and yatch rides in Maldives [VIDEOS]

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy water slides and yatch rides in Maldives

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has finally returned from her Maldives vacation where she went with husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor and a bunch of other close friends. The couple was there to celebrate Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani’s birthday. From the moment they landed on the beautiful island, the divas have been treating the fans with oh-so-hot pictures and videos. From yatch rides to water slides, their Maldives vacation is loaded with fun activities and relaxing time.

Bow that Sonam Kapoor is back in the bay, the actress posted a video summing up her vacation and shared her special moments with the fans. In the video, the couple can be seen enjoying beach outings, seaplane rides, riding water slides together and much more. She captioned the video saying, “Magical Maldives. Being a beach bum with my favourite people for a few days in the sun was absolutely priceless!”

In the pictures, Sonam Kapoor can be seen raising the temperatures in white bikini as the divas for a swim. Husband Anand Ahuja also shared a number of boomerangs in which he is seen coming down a water slide with Sonam cladded in black bikini. He also shared other videos in which he can be seen enjoying the pool times and making a splash.

Check out photos and videos here-

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor, who hasn’t admitted to her relationship with Karan Boolani, also shared pictures from the vacation. In many of the clips, Rhea and Karan can be seen together. She also wished him on his birthday with a sweet message saying, “Thanks for putting up with me @karanboolani happy birthday #happybirthdayboo”

On the related note, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor which also started South sensation Dulquer Salmaan. The film was based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller by the same name by failed to bring in numbers at the box office.

The Zoya Factor | Official Trailer

Also read:

Sonam Kapoor's black dress with a twist is the exact amount of classy and quirky

The Zoya Factor: Dulquer Salmaan reveals he is not a cricket fan

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page