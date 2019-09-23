Sonam Kapoor's black dress with a twist is the exact amount of classy and quirky

Sonam's black dress with a twist is the exact amount of sexy and quirky!

Sonam Kapoor is the raging queen of Bollywood fashion. If there's an actress in Bollywood who can pull of any look, its' definitely her. She is super versatile, dramatic and never fails to take us by surprise. The star, who is known for her fashion choices more than her movies, recently uploaded a few pictures wearing a black midi dress. Now, to you, it might look like just another dress, only till the time you see it's back.

Have a look right here.

What looks like a basic black midi dress is actually a black dress with a twist. She is wearing a dress by Roksanda that features pleated details and a round neck. The sleeves are unstructured with flared at the selvage. The back is the highlight of the dress with bright floral patterns. The upper half of the backside has navy blue and white details whereas the lower part features bright red patterns. The two portions are divided at the waist by a belt that cinches at the smallest part of her waist, adding the much-required structure to the entire dress.

Through her recently released movie, The Zoya Factor failed to make a mark on the box-office as well as the viewers, her fashion looks while promoting the movie were always the talk of the town. She had also decided to wear only red outfits for her movie's promotions, and she kept her word, wearing red throughout, without making them feel repetitive.

Now that would definitely require some major fashion gyan to pull off such a stint, but like always, it was no big deal for the ever-stylish diva, Sonam Kapoor. Full points to her on another smashing look!

