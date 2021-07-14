Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's adorable dance with dad Kunal Kemmu will melt your heart, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHA ALI KHAN Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's adorable dance with dad Kunal Kemmu will melt your heart; watch

Bollywood actress and author Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday treated her fans and followers with an adorable video of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu dancing with her husband, Kunal Kemmu. Sharing the video, Soha wrote, "Just another 6:30 am in our home! @kunalkemmu #wakeandshake #fatherhood."

The video is a CCTV recording from 6:30 in the morning. In the video, Kunal can be seen breaking into a dance as Inaaya stands close to her cot. Later, as Kunal continues with his dance, cute Inaaya joins her dad and they continue to dance together.

Take a look:

Soon after Soha posted the video many celebrities took to the comments section and dropped their reactions. Amitabh bachchan's daughter Shweta wrote, "Awww adorable." Gauahar Khan said: "Adorable." Saba Pataudi commented, ""Loveeeeee it!" Kritika Kamra dropped a red heart emoji on the post. Kunal's sister Karishma reacted to it and said: "Haha... Love it soooo much."

The actress and author often posts about her three-year-old daughter and husband Kunal Kemmu, and the time they have as a family. She has been sharing updates with fans on the activities of her family during the pandemic.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Soha shared some glimpses of her yoga sessions with Inaaya. Sharing a bunch of pictures she wrote, "Sometimes we all just need to find our centre #internationalyogaday."

Earlier in June, on the occasion of International Father's Day, Soha had posted a video on Kunal giving his daughter a head massage and had written: "Not just on Father’s Day! #sundayrituals."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015 after dating each other for a long time. They were blessed with a baby girl, Inaaya in 2017.