Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOBHITAD Sobhita Dhulipala to begin shooting for Made In Heaven season 2; shares note from the makers

After captivating the audience with her stellar performance in Made in Heaven season 1, actress Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to start shooting for the next season of the show. She took to Twitter and shared a picture of the goodies along with a note from the makers. She captioned the image, "Made in Heaven season 2."

The note in the picture read, "We are excited to have you on the 'Made in Heaven' team and are looking forward to starting this incredible journey with you!", signed with best wishes by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Though there was no mention of the date of the commencement of the shoot.

Released in 2019, the first season of the drama reflected the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, played by Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings in Delhi. Co-created by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator director Reema Kagti, season two of the Amazon Prime Video original was delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first season of "Made in Heaven" also featured Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. It also saw appearances by actors like Shweta Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Amrita Puri, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey among others. The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, garnered acclaim and earned Mathur the best actor nomination at the 2020 International Emmy Awards.

On the professional front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the web series, Bard of Blood. The series directed by Ribhu Dasgupta was adapted from a novel by Bilal Siddiqi. She also has many films in her kitty, including Miss Match India along with Bipasha Basu and Farzi, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. She will next be seen in Major, a film on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

- with PTI inputs