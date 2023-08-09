Siddique dies: Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and others celebs pay tribute to Malayalam director

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAMMOOTTY Mammootty with Siddique

The demise of veteran Malayalam filmmaker Siddique came as a shock to Indian cinema. The filmmaker breathed his last in Kochi’s Amrita Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was in hospital since early July for treatment of Pneumonia and related respiratory issues. Siddique, who began his film career in the late 1980s, was known for hits such as 'Thenkasipattanam', 'Thommanum Makkalum', 'Salt and Pepper' as well as 'Bodyguard', which he later remade in Hindi with superstar Salman Khan. Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and other stars paid tribute to the late filmmaker remembering him as a 'gifted' writer-director.

Mammootty tweeted in Malayalam, which roughly translates to, "Continuous departures of very dear ones...while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes... Homage to dear Siddique."

Mammootty's son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, remembering the filmmaker, wrote, "The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir's family and loved ones."

In a Facebook post, Faasil said Siddique will be missed forever."I have no words to thank you enough for the love and support you have given my family. Thank you for the beautiful memories. Thank you for being you. You and your smile will always remain in my heart," he added.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, in his Instagram story, wrote, "Rest in peace Sir."

"The moments of laughter you've gifted us will always remain. Adieu to one of my favourites! #RIP," wrote actor Manju Warrier.

'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph also condoled Siddique's death. "Siddique brother has left us. A unique artist, and above all a good man who only wished for the good of everyone. His demise is an absolute loss. He will live in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in peace," the filmmaker said on Instagram.

Veteran playback singer KS Chithra tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the noted film director, producer, script writer and actor #Siddique sir. He was a very down to earth kind hearted person. I had the privilege of working in some of his films. May his soul rest in peace."

Actor-director Prabhudheva said, "RIP Deepest condolences to the family."

Actors Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, Parvathy Thiruvothu and filmmaker Dileesh Pothan also condoled the demise of the noted filmmaker.

