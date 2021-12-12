Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT, ANAITASHROFFADAJANIA Siddhant Chaturvedi says 'Purey India ka shaadi ka mood bana diya' as he congratulates Katrina-Vicky

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage is one of the most talked-about weddings of Bollywood. Moments after Katrina and Vicky went public with their wedding pictures on Instagram, the entertainment industry is showering the couple with their love and blessings. The recent actor who took to social media and wished the couple is Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor wished his Phone Booth co-star, Katrina Kaif on her wedding with Vicky in his own quirky way, which has broken the internet.

Taking to his social media, he posted a fun video of himself dancing and in the caption he wrote, "@katrinakaif ye Sasural genda phool Mubaarak ho! @vickykaushal09 Paaji Ek baraati missing tha, par kami Kataii mehsoos honey nahi dengey! congratulations to you both! Purey india ka shaadi ka mood bana diya aap dono ne, nazar na lagey #vickat"

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9. The ceremonies included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and the final wedding ceremony. After tying the knot, the duo announced the news by sharing a string of pictures from the 'saat pheras'.

On the work front, apart from Phone Bhoot, Siddhant will be also seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav and Shakun Batra's next. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

In July last year, Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan shared the first look of 'Phone Bhoot' to announce their upcoming film. 'Phone Bhoot' is touted as a horror-comedy.

