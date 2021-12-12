Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal dance their hearts out at mehendi ceremony | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal dance their hearts out at mehendi ceremony

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9. The duo got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple, two days after their grand wedding, shared stunning pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. At the festivity, Katrina kaif wore a multi-coloured lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which she paired with heavy golden jewellery. Vicky, on the other hand, looked handsome in a sherwani.

Katrina Kaif captioned the post in Punjabi. Dropping the pictures, she wrote "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!"Vicky Kaushal too shared a set of pictures from the ceremony, with the same caption.

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also shared the pictures on their respective Instagram handle that sees them dancing with joy on VicKat's Mehendi.

Nearly 20 kg of "organic mehendi" powder has been supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan's Pali district for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones were also been sent for the couple's pre-wedding ceremony. Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation. "We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali," Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, told PTI.

Aggarwal said it took them almost 20 days to process the organic mehendi especially for the wedding. Reportedly, the henna cost between ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 1 lakh but the business supplying the henna did not charge the couple.