'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif gets warm welcome by Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif gets warm welcome by Vicky's family

Highlights Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been pronounced man and wife

Celebrity couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara

After their wedding, Katrina Kaif got a warm welcome by Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal

Moments after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went public with their wedding pictures on Instagram, the Kaushal family welcomed the actress into the family. Showering love and good wishes upon the couple, the actor groom's brother Sunny Kaushal took to social media to share a note for his 'parjai ji' Katrina Kaif. He also posted a picture of the couple taking the '7 pheras'. "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple," he wrote.

Soon after his post, celebs and fans lined up saying it's good to hear Katrina being addressed as 'parjai ji'. "Parjai ji sunke bada acha laga!! Mubarkaan dono parivaraan nu," wrote actor a user, another said, "Parjai ji omg you’re so cuteee. congratulations to you all."

The celebrity couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. The initial photographs show Vicky following Katrina and then the two waving at the paparazzi gathered at a distance from the venue. Later, they posted the pictures on their social media accounts. In the caption to the photographs that they shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the newly-weds wrote: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The wedding rituals, according to reports circulating online, got over around 5.30 PM at the posh Six Senses Fort Barwara, a Fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan and about 120kms from Jaipur.

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, have been dating for more than a year without much details available to the media, much like their high profile wedding.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of “Dhoom 3” and “Thugs of Hindostan” fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.