Shehnaaz Gill hits back at trolls with a quirky video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shehnaaz Gill visited Badrinath Temple along with dancer Raghav Juyal

Seems like actor-dancer Shehnaaz Gill is done dealing with trolls. Probably that's why the 30-year-old took to her Instagram profile to post a video hitting back at the trolls. The actor was trolled left and right for visiting Badrinath with dancer-actor Raghav Juyal. She posted an Insta story with an 'I don't care' filter glasses. Shehnaaz previously shared a series of photos from Badrinath temple, a holy shrine in Uttarakhand. Even some of the videos and pictures which made rounds on the Internet showed Shehnaaz with her ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ co-actor Raghav Juyal, which added fuel to the rumours about their relationship.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone breaks silence on trolling over her open relationship statement on KWK8. Her statement here

SidNaaz fans of Shehnaaz and the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who have been their ardent followers, slammed Shehnaaz over rumours of her relationship with Raghav with many of them accusing her of forgetting Sidharth for Raghav. However, Shehnaaz, who is known for speaking her mind, took to her Instagram stories and gave a befitting reply to the ones who trolled her. The actress reacted to the hate by posting a video with a filter. In the black-and-white video, her sunglasses had ‘I don’t care’ written on them as she pouted for the camera. This comes after some SidNaaz fans, who rooted for Shehnaaz and late actor Siddharth, turned negative towards her for travelling with Raghav.

Watch her Insta story here:

For the unversed, this is not the first time that the actor has been trolled for having an alleged relationship. Even during the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gill was at the gunpoint of trolls. Even the mega star Salman had defended Shehnaaz and had warned her fans to allow her to move on in life. Salman even went ahead and said that people should stop repeating SidNaaz as she had a life ahead and couldn't just sit and mourn for the rest of it.

Latest Entertainment News