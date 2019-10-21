Shammi Kapoor’s Birth Anniversary: Badan Pe Sitare and other iconic songs of the legendary actor

Shammi Kapoor’s Birth Anniversary: Badan Pe Sitare and other iconic songs of the magnificent actor

Counted amongst one of the talented actors of the industry, Shammi Kapoor ruled our hearts with his innovative dance style, mind-blowing performances, good looks and charismatic smile. Remembered as a romantic hero, Kapoor started off as a junior artiste in 1948. It was in the year 1953 that the veteran actor made his Bollywood debut with Jeevan Jyoti. Born on October 21 1931 to director Prithviraj Kapoor and wife Ramsarni Kapoor, his early years of childhood were spent in Kolkata and Peshawar, in Kapoor Haveli.

Shammi Kapoor is widely known for his movies like "Tumsa Nahin Dekha", "Dil Deke Dekho", "Junglee", "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", "An Evening in Paris", Bramhachari, "Andaz" and "Sachaai". But the one thing that made him hold a special place till date is because of his iconic songs. On his 88th birth anniversary, it will be best to remind of his popular songs that made a mark.

Janam Janam Kaa Saath Hai

The song was from the film Tumse Achha Kaun. It was crooned by Mohammed Rafi.

Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye

Who can forget this iconic song and Shammi Kapoor’s dance moves. It was from the film Prince and was crooned by Mohammed Rafi. In most of the legendary actor’s films, Rafi crooned songs.

Isharon Isharon Mein Dil Lene Wale

The song was from the film Kashmir Ki Kali and was crooned by Rafi and Asha. It beautifully portrayed the feeling of love.

O Haseena Zulfon Wali

The song was from 1966 Indian musical thriller film Teesri Manzil and ‎starred Shammi Kapoor‎ and ‎Asha Parekh.

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche

The song was picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz. It was from 1968 film Brahmachari and is one of the iconic songs of the legendary actor.

