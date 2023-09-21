Sara Ali Khan visits Kartik Aaryan's home for Ganpati darshan with Mrunal Thakur and Rasha Thadani | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sara Ali Khan visits Kartik Aaryan's house

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continues as Kartik Aaryan hosted a puja at his Mumbai residence on a Wednesday night. The event was graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, Ekta Kapoor, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Bhushan Kumar, Raj Shandilya, and Jackky Bhagnani, among others. The gathering was a star-studded affair celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ganpati puja.

What caught everyone's attention was Sara, who looked beautiful in red kurta, posed with Kartik Aaryan. For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who worked in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, were reportedly in a relationship for some time. However, they parted ways shortly. The actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives and never confirmed any such rumours till date. Now, Sara attended Ganesh puja at Kartik's place and duo also posed for a picture together.

Before entering Kartik's house, Sara Ali Khan posed for the paparazzi along with Manish Malhotra, who was seen in a blue kurta, black jacket, white pyjama and black shoes. Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Rasha Thadani and Mini Mathur too posed for the paps.

Earlier, taking to his Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted a photo as he stood in front of Ganpati idol at his home and wrote, "It is our good luck that Bappa visited our home again (white heart emoji). Ganpati Bappa Morya (folded hands emoji)."

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan's work front

Kartik was recently seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani. The film did fairly good business at the box office was declared a hit. It also featured Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in important roles. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion'. The film will reportedly star Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor as the female leads.

Apart from this, he also has 'Ryan: First Mission', which is directed by Kunal Kohli and also stars Manushi Chhillar. He will also be seen in the third installment of 'Aashiqui'.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress, was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She will next feature in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Konkana Sen Sharma. She also has a couple of big projects in her kitty including Aditya Dhar's directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama, which also stars Aalu Arjun and Vicky Kaushal in important roles; Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, Jagan Shakti's Mission Lion, and Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani's Sky Force.

