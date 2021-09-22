Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan meets Indian Army men in Jammu and Kashmir

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in Kashmir, has met a few Indian Army men there. Taking to the Instagram Story, Sara posted a picture of herself standing next to the soldiers with the tricolour flying high in the backdrop. She also thanked them for keeping everyone protected. "So thrilled to meet the heroes that make us feel safe, secure and protected. Thank you for all that you do for us. Jai Hind," Sara captioned the post.

It seems like Sara is in complete holiday mode as prior to Kashmir, she visited Ladakh and Maldives. She was in Ladakh with actor Radhika Madan and singer Jasleen Royal. Speaking about her Maldives trip, she went to the ocean paradise with her mother Amrita Singh and her best friend Sara Vaisoha.

The actress had treated fans with some beautiful pictures from the island. From enjoying the setting sun on the sea to meditating in front of the blue waters, Sara's pictures were sure to leave you craving for a vacation. Sara looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white shirt. She kept her hair open with no makeup look.

Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, and since then she featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'. She will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

'AtrangiRe', which went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot, resumed filming in Madurai last October and followed it up with a schedule in Delhi.

