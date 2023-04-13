Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals South stars struggled to get designer clothes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently one of India's leading and highest-paid actors, not just in the south. Ever since the emergence of the "pan-India" trend, the South film industry has been booming, and in fact, it has been doing better than Hindi films at the box office. The actress, who is currently gearing up for her much-awaited film Shaakuntalam recently revealed that there was a time when she and other actors from the south were treated disrespectfully.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised the progress that the South industry has made in recent years in an interview with Gulte, but she also stated that there was a period when artists from the South were not treated with respect. "It's absolutely wonderful," she exclaimed. Sometimes we couldn't get clothes from designers because they were like, 'Who are you?' South actor? "What do you mean, South?" "We've come a long way from there, haven't we?" the actress said. This inclusiveness is incredible, and we've finally arrived."

Samantha, whose upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' has over 3,000 costumes for the actors, supporting cast and junior artists are made by designer Neeta Lulla.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who rose to fame after starring in a spectacular dance performance in Pushpa, confessed that her career had been fraught with ups and downs. At the same time, she admitted that she was always prepared for the worse, which worked in her favour.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition last year while she was dealing with her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares health update ahead of Shaakuntalam release, says 'Have lost my voice'

Also Read: Ahead of Shaakuntalam release; Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares crazy unknown facts about the movie

Also Read: Samantha still has soft spot for Naga Chaitanya? Actress says ‘don’t want to forget anything’

Latest Entertainment News