Salman Khan wraps up shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan; reveals release date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan's Instagram upload

Salman Khan is back in action avatar for his upcoming film 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'. A few days ago the actor released the teaser video with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the video stirred social media. Videos of Bhai fans cheering loud for the actor in cinema halls were making rounds on the Internet. Sharing a brand new look of him from the film, Salman Khan announced on his social media handles about winding up the shoot.

Sharing the update Salman wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023". The actor kept his fans waiting for a new film for over a year and now has wrapped up the shooting of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. A little more wait and the film will land in theatres; until then, one can cherish his cameo in 'Pathaan'.

As soon as the announcement was made, social media was flooded with audience and fan messages about their eagerness for the film's release and their desire to see their favourite megastar on the big screen. Speaking of the new look, Khan looks dashing and uber-cool in the picture. The man has once been voted one of the sexiest men alive, after all.

In the teaser, Salman is seen fighting against a number of goons single-handedly and showing off his swift moves. In the videos, that have already gone viral fans can be seen clapping, whistling and screaming as they enjoy the glimpses of their beloved mega superstar.

Watch the teaser here:

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, the film, directed by Farhad Samji and has all the elements of a Salman Khan film - action, comedy, drama, and romance.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated for Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's gratitude to fans for Pathaan success: 'Thank u all for letting the Sun shine'

Also Read: Not Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Valentine's day plan is with THIS person | Checkout

Latest Entertainment News