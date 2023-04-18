Salman Khan & Shehnaaz Gill pose for an adorable selfie, Bigg Boss 13 star shows it to paparazzi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SALMANKHAN, SHEHNAAZ GILL Salman Khan & Shehnaaz Gill pose for a selfie

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The entire cast of the film, including Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and others, is busy with the promotions. As everyone is aware, Shehnaaz and the actor have a bond that dates back to her Bigg Boss 13 days, and her Bollywood debut is a Salman Khan film. Now, ahead of the release of KKBKKJ, the Bigg Boss contestant has posted a selfie with the superstar and fans are going crazy about it.

On Tuesday, the Punjabi actress took to her Instagram account and shared a selfie with Bhaijaan, which is apparently from a promotional event. In the picture, Shehnaaz is seen sporting a red and black checkered shirt. She is seen smiling sweetly with minimal makeup. On the other hand, Salman Khan looks dashing in a black shirt. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#Bhaijaan on 21st April."

As the actress was photographed by paparazzi today, Shehnaaz smiled and flaunted this picture on her phone to the photographers.

Check out the video:

Speaking of the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan with Pooja Hedga, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others. The film is set to be released in theatres on April 21, 2023. Farhad Samji directed it, while Salman Khan Films produced it. The film's plot revolves around Bhaijaan, an honest man. He lives peacefully with his brothers and employs violence to settle any disagreements. However, for the sake of his girlfriend, he chooses to change his ways. When Bhaijaan discovers that his girlfriend's family is in danger as a result of their prior rival, he sets out to defend them without alerting anybody.

Earlier, the makers released the trailer for the film. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer contains everything one would expect from a commercial Hindi film. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer shows glimpses of family dynamics as well as humour, romance, drama, music, and undoubtedly jaw-dropping action. It rests on Salman Khan's shoulders because he knows the art of dominating in a variety of genres.

