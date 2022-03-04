Salman Khan has 'changed', says Sanjay Leela Bhansali on shelving Inshallah

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi

Highlights Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked together on Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt was announced in 2019 but later scrapped

Reportedly, Bhansali and Salman had 'creative differences' over Inshallah

Back in 2019, there was much anticipation building up around Inshallah after Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt were announced to be the led stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. However, in the coming months, the movie would be shelved, reportedly due to creative differences between the filmmaker and Salman. Bhansali, meanwhile, moved on and cast Alia in the recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Read: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' set for December 30 release

Recently, Bhansali opened up on why Inshallah with Salman was shelved and the filmmaker and actor's reunion, 20 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, did not come through. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bhansali said, "Salman is a very dear friend. I wanted to work with him after Padmaavat. I put my best foot forward to make it happen. For whatever reason, it didn't turn out; we all change as people So he has changed, in his mind I have changed. Of course, if I pick up the phone and talked to him, he will talk to me exactly the way, we have spoken in between also, he will talk to me exactly from where we left. So it's not like we are strangers or we do not like each other or we do not speak to each other."

On working with Salman again, Bhansali shared, "The ball in his court," but did not rule out a possible collaboration. "My utmost regard and respect for the person who did Khamoshi for me, who did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for me, and who stood by me during Sawariyaa. He has been an important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me."

As per an earlier report, Bhansali will be part of a docu-series on Salman, titled Beyond the Star. It will trace the journey of Salman, his superstardom, his equation with people in the film industry, controversies, among other things.

The docu-series is directed by Viraf Sarkari. It will also talk about all the people who have helped Salman become the star he is. Salman shared that he was supposed to work on Beyond the Star after completing work on his films but ended up doing it first. The docu-series went on floors in October last year.

: