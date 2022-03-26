Salman Khan dons bulletproof jacket for Chiranjeevi's Godfather shoot, hints at action-packed cameo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan with Godfather director Mohan Raja

Bollywood star Salman Khan has wrapped up shooting for a special role in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie titled Godfather. The duo of Salman and Chiranjeevi shot at the ND Studios in Karjat, Hyderabad. They posed for a picture along with their producers. The picture shows Chiranjeevi in a black kurta, a signature look he will feature in Godfather, while Salman is spotted in a casual tee, standing alongside director Mohan Raja, producer NV Prasad, and RB Choudhry.

The film's director Mohan Raj shared glimpses of Salman's look in the movie. "Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man, Sweetness Personified. Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable (sic)," Mohan wrote on social media.

Salman is seen in a bulletproof jacket shooting for Godfather. This has hinted that his special role will be action-packed and heavy-duty. Nayanthara will be seen as the leading lady and Satyadev Kancharana will be seen in a pivotal role. Music is composed by SS Thaman.

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Antim: The Final Truth. His next release is comedy drama Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, set to hit the screens on December 30. It will go on the floors in April and co-stars Pooja Hegde. After that, he will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan. He is playing a cameo in it.

His most-awaited release is Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif for which he is currently shooting. Emraan Hashmi is also playing a major role in the franchise film. Reports suggest that Emraan is the antagonist in Tiger 3 and will face off against Salman in the movie.

