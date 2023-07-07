Saira Banu joins Instagram on Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIRA BANU, DILIP KUMAR Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar

On Dilip Kumar's second death anniversary, veteran actress Saira Banu on Friday made Instagram debut and paid tribute to husband. The 78-year-old actor shared a throwback photograph with Kumar as her first post on Instagram and said through the social media platform she would like to share the late actor's 'life, his thoughts and vision'. "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib."

She added in her extensive post, "This is the day, "7th of July" at "7 am" when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber. I pleaded with the Almighty that, 'Sahib', as I always called him should react to one of his favourite couplets. My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still. I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up."

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar featured in films such as Sagina, Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya. She added in her note, "Till this day, I feel he is with me and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together, hand in hand, one in our thoughts and being until the end of time."

Continuing it further, she wrote, "Dilip Sahib has been that Iconic guiding light not only for my life but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has not just been the greatest actor ever but also a very great human being... a true picture of humility with dignity."

Explaining the purpose of her Instagram profile, Saira Banu added, "On Instagram I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

About Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu. They had been married for 55 years before the latter passed away last year owing to a prolonged illness. Saira and Dilip had an age difference of 22 years but in front of their love age is just a number. The couple tied the knot on October 11, 1966.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s career spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

Dilip Kumar's capability wasn't limited to performing serious roles. He played a light-hearted or comical character in a commercial film too with equal ease. He will always remain alive in the hearts of his millions of fans through all of these remarkable films.

