Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor remember late actor

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. A day before his death anniversary, his wife Neetu Kapoor posted a vintage photo of their family. Their daughter Riddhima Kapoor was the one who posted the image at first. In the photograph, Rishi Kapoor, Samara Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and others are seen posing in front of a Mumbai eatery.

On her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor reposted the image her daughter Riddhima had shared. A day before the anniversary of her father's passing, Riddhima tweeted a photo of her complete family. Riddhima captioned the image with "Love this picture #family."

See pics,

Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary

The actor breathed his last at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020. He received cancer treatment in New York after being given the diagnosis in 2018. The actor visited Mumbai once more in September 2019 and was welcomed home by his family.

The late actor's friends and family came to see him in New York throughout his treatment. Members of the film industry paid respect to him even after his death. Ranbir Kapoor, the actor's son, has spoken up about the difficulties he encountered both while his father was ill and after his death. The Kapoor family occasionally posts about him on social media.

