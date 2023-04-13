Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne breaks silence on taking an indirect dig at Neetu Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Katrina Kaif with her mother Suzanne; Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte and Ranbir Kapoor's Neetu Kapoor have been reportedly exchanging cryptic posts. Suzanne's recent post about 'respect' grabbed everyone's attention and netizens assumed that she took a dig at Neetu after her post hinted at Ranbir Kapoor’s former relationship with Katrina Kaif. The speculation intensified when Katrina's mother shared a post on her Instagram account, with an equally cryptic message. However, Suzanne has finally put all the speculations to rest.

Without naming anyone, Suzanne added a caption to her previous-viral post and clarified that it was not aimed at anyone. "I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media," she wrote.

It started when Suzanne shared a quote that read, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO." Her post came after Neetu shared, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Her post sparked a debate among social media users. For the unversed, Katrina and Ranbir dated for a few years after they parted ways in 2016. They worked together in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos.

Neetu Kapoor disliked Katrina Kaif?

Recently, a video where Katrina addressed the claims of Ranbir Kapoor's mom 'not liking her' went viral. The actress said, "I’m stumped. The reason and the person responsible for these rumours that you are saying quite honestly would be me. I’ll take the full blame for that and you may ask why. The reason is since the last eight or nine years, I have chosen not to comment on my personal life whoever it may be or whatever it is about- the people or the man in my life. Because I feel it’s the easier way for me to be. There’s no hard and fast reason why. I’m a sensitive person. I have hard enough time accepting the truths and realities that hit us all in matters of love. Because I have kept everything so closely guarded as much as possible, you are leaving that much more room for everyone to make speculations like this."

She added, "If you particularly ask me about my relationship with Ranbir’s mother as a woman and as an actress who I have interacted with, she is a beautiful, stunning lady and somebody who I have great admiration for. I think she is a fantastic person. In fact, everyone I have met from his family has been such lovely fascinating people. Not only Neetuji, but also his father Rishiji, who I worked in Namastey London. We hit it off so well in the film. He was such a darling person. He would take me out for dinners in the evening."

Meanwhile, Katrina is now married to Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in Rajasthan after dating each other for a few years.

