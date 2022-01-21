Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REMODSOUZA Remo D'Souza pays homage to late brother-in-law Jason Watkins: 'Hope you finally found peace'

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza on Friday mourned the demise of brother-in-law Jason Watkins. Watkins, 42, died by suicide on Thursday at his residence in Millat Nagar in Mumbai. In an Instagram post D'Souza said he was heartbroken by his brother-in-law's death. “You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins (sic),” he wrote.

As per reports, Watkins was a choreographer and had assisted D’Souza on many projects. In the picture shared by the choreographer-filmmaker, they are seen together inside what seems like a dance studio.

On the basis of primary information, the Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case as nothing suspicious was found.

D'Souza's wife and film producer Lizelle D'Souza also grieving the sudden demise of her brother. Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Lizelle expressed her shock and grief by sharing pictures of her late brother. "Am sorry mum I failed you," she wrote over one of the pictures of Watkins.

Meanwhile, the police have questioned Watkins' 74-year-old father Desmond Cyril Dunstan and the deceased's sister. Police interrogation revealed that bereaved's mother passed away 3 years ago after which he went into depression. For this reason, he allegedly used to consume marijuana and may have died by suicide in a state of intoxication due to drug consumption. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

The police have recorded the statement of everyone including the deceased's father who has denied apprehension or any foul play in his statement.

(With inputs from Rajiv Singh)