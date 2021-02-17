Ranvir Shorey's epic reply to troll who said 'Konkana was right when she left you'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KONKONA_FANPAGE Konkana Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey

Actor Ranvir Shorey is very active on Twitter and never shies away from speaking his mind out on various topics. Recently, the actor reacted to journalist Faye D'Souza's tweet saying that all parents will now tell their college-going children to avoid all protests, activism and citizen involvement because the climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested for allegedly sharing the toolkit related to the farmers’ protests on social media. Shorey believed that it is a good thing to keep the children out of politics but he received huge backlash for his statement.

Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "Keeping students out of politics is actually a good thing, imho." After this tweet, a user tried to troll Ranvir Shorey by stating that his ex-wife and actress Konkana Sen Sharma was right in leaving him. The actor gave it back to him in no time with an epic reply. He tweeted, "No, no, apparently I’m right and she’s left."

Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma had announced their separation in 2015 and had filed for divorce last year. The duo started dating after working together in a few films like Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Dastaan- The Freedom File. Their last film together was A Death In The Gunj. They got married in 2010 but decided to call it quits five years later. They also underwent detailed counseling but failed to agree that they should give their marriage another chance.

One year after their marriage, Konkana Sen Sharma gave birth to their son Haroon. When Konkana announced the separation in 2015, she also mentioned that Ranvir and she will both raise their child and will have joint custody. She tweeted, “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you.”

Talking about the career front, Ranvir Shorey and Konkana have been busing in doing films but are not likely to be seen together onscreen. Recently, Ranvir opened up on sharing screen space with Kokana again and he told Rediff, "I doubt that. With the first one (Konkona's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj), she made sure I was a part of it, but we were separating at the time. Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon."