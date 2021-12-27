Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FENILKOTHARI Ranveer Singh on 83 performance: Felt duty-bound to my nation

Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh feels wearing the 1983 World Cup Indian cricket team jersey propelled him to deliver the knockout '83' performance to audiences. He feels proud that he had the honour to wear the Indian colours and is delighted that the movie is entertaining audiences. Ranveer said: "I felt deep sense of responsibility to do my best, contribute and anchor a film that is very important for our nation. It is a glorious chapter in our history, an achievement that we want the coming generations to know of and feel proud of their country."

He added, "So, I felt duty-bound to my nation, to creatively propel and empower a film that's so important for us as a people." Ranveer also felt a sense of duty to the original cricketers of the 1983 cricket team, who made India proud on the global stage, when he wore the national outfit for the Kabir Khan directorial.

"I felt duty-bound to the players of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad to recreate, represent and portray their great achievement and justify the cinematic rendition of the story befittingly and also duty-bound to Indian cinema after the struggles that the entertainment business has been through and to deliver a film that brings people back into theatres, that's so important for our movies; a film that unites the diverse cultures of our nation into the bond of cricket and of movies," he further said.

Ranveer is a shapeshifter who can play any character on screen right from films like 'Band Baaja Baarat', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Simmba', 'Gully Boy' and '83'.

Ranveer will be next seen in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.