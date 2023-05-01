Ranbir Kapoor reveals wife Alia Bhatt pushes him to do yoga

Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Alia encourages him to try new physical pursuits, such as yoga. He attributed his physical health and lifestyle to his wife.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2023 7:21 IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are unquestionably Bollywood's 'it' pair. After dating for over five years, the couple married in April of last year. Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a book launch event in Mumbai, where he looked as dapper as ever. During the event, he discussed his skincare routine and lifestyle, and he thanked his wife for encouraging him to try new things.

Alia pushes me to do yoga: Ranbir

When asked about his skincare routine, Ranbir revealed that he avoids tanning by dipping his face in freezing water. He also mentioned Alia pressuring him to perform yoga. "Alia is really pushing me to do yoga these days." "She said it reflects on your skin, I'm not sure how, but it does, right?" he asked.

Upcoming projects of Alia and Ranbir

Ranbir was most recently seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Luv Ranjan directed the film. Tu Jhooth Main Makkar grossed close to Rs 150 crores at the movie office. Animal, in which he co-stars with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, will be his next film. The film will be released in August of this year.

Alia, on the other hand, will be featured in the next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

