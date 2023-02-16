Ram Charan reveals his on-screen thirst trap; reacts to fan calling him 'snack'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALWAYSRAMCHARAN Ram Charan reveals his on-screen thirst trap

Ram Charan, who primarily works in Telugu films, has ascended to become a pan-India sensation. The actor is one of the most popular names in the Indian film industry. He enjoys a massive fan following, with fans gushing over him. In a recent interview, the actor was quizzed about his on-screen thirst traps while growing up.

In an interview with Letterboxd, the RRR actor called the actresses his crushes and said, "I don't know if I was obsessed, but every time I saw Julia Roberts, I used to be really attracted to the screen and the film. I would be locked to the TV or big screen. She had something so attractive and so unconventional. I was a big fan of hers since Pretty Woman. Ah! Catherine Zeta-Jones...My goodness. How can I forget her? Mark of Zorro was one of my first films. I enjoyed her work, and, I've followed her work, in Entrapmet and so on."

After that, he reacted to a comment made by a fan for him. A fan referred to him as a "snack." Ram Charan chuckled and said, "Wow! I want my wife to hear this. Lovely! She'll be very proud I think."

Check out the video:

Earlier, James Cameron hailed Ram Charan's role in RRR. In an interview with Speak Easy, he said, "And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character for two-thirds of the movie, was very challenging. And then you finally understand what's going on in his head, and it's heartbreaking. I just think it's a triumph. And I told Mr Rajamouli this in person recently. But, we didn't really get much time to talk. It was crowded. I'd love to talk to him more."

