After Ram Charan, Jr NTR follows 21-day Hanuman Deeksha post-RRR's success

Actor Jr. NTR is following a 21-day long Deeksha post the massive success of his latest release RRR. The actor was recently spotted wearing spiritual attire at a special pooja event in a temple, just days after Ram Charan was said to have taken the religious Ayyappa Deeksha. Also, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Jr NTR was snapped wearing the Hanuman Deeksha Mala.

The Deeksha will require the actor to walk barefoot for this 21-day and to adhere to the 'Satvika Bhojanam,' which refers to a strict vegetarian diet. He also needs to perform pooja twice a day, wearing saffron outfits. If reports are to be believed, Jr NTR is following Hanuman Deeksha perhaps for the first time in life. Also Read: Ram Charan arrives barefoot at RRR's success party. Know why

Earlier, Ram Charan surprised his fans when he arrived barefoot at the success party of RRR. His unusual all-black outfit and barefooted arrival indicated that the actor is following Ayyappa Deeksha, a ritual every Ayyappa Swamy devotee has to go through, before visiting Lord Ayyappa’s holy abode in Sabarimala, Kerala. Charan, who is a core believer of Sabarimala Ayyappa, generally observes this 41-day ritual along with his father Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jr. NTR, who will next be seen in a film directed by Koratala Siva, has lost some weight in preparation for the role.

The 'Simhadri' actor who appeared as Komaram Bheem alongside Ram Charan in blockbuster 'RRR' is being praised for his prodigious acting in the SS Rajamouli's directorial. The film, set in pre-independence India, is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan). It also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in supporting roles.