Ram Charan arrives barefoot at RRR's success party. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ram Charan in all-black attire and barefoot

Highlights Ram Charan spotted barefoot and wearing black attire in RRR's success party

Ram Charan is following Ayyappa Deeksha, a ritual he follows for 41 days

Ram Charan surprised his fans when he arrived barefoot at the success party of his latest release RRR. The team of SS Rajamouli directorial recently celebrated the humungous worldwide success of the film. The entire RRR cast including director SS Rajamouli leads Charan and Jr NTR along with several Bollywood celebrities, attended the grand event. What caught our attention was Ram Charan's unusual all-black outfits and barefooted arrival. Many of his fans are curious to know the reason behind this. Well, the actor is following Ayyappa Deeksha.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR

Ram Charan is following 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, a ritual every Ayyappa Swamy devotee has to go through, before visiting Lord Ayyappa’s holy abode in Sabarimala, Kerala. Ram Charan, who is a core believer of Sabarimala Ayyappa, generally observes this 41-day ritual along with his father Chiranjeevi. As the actor was busy with back-to-back promotions for 'RRR', he started the 'Deeksha' post the movie's grand release. As a part of it, Ram Charan was spotted in a black outfit and walking barefoot. ALSO READ: Ram Charan shoots down claims of overshadowing Jr. NTR in RRR: 'Not even for a second'

Ram Charan, who is a pet lover, had taken this oath to follow the Deeksha ritual, as he had a 'mannat' when his pet dog 'Brat' fell sick some time ago. "I lost my Brat (pet dog) earlier. That pain was haunting me and hence my wife Upasana gifted me a similar puppy. I named him Brat, again. Brat got his leg fractured and hence I have a mannat that I will not eat non-vegetarian food until he gets up and run," Ram Charan had explained in one of his interviews earlier. Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' to Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer 'RRR': Highest grossing Indian films worldwide

The Dhruva actor follows this ritual every year, to keep his loved ones in his prayers and for positivity.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan who was last seen in RRR alongside Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, recently started shooting for director Shankar's RC 15 at Amritsar University. This schedule is expected to go on for two weeks. He will be seen next in director Koratala Siva's Acharya.