Ram Charan shoots down claims of overshadowing Jr. NTR in RRR: 'Not even for a second'

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR is on the path to re-write history at the box office. The film has inched closer to Rs 1000 crores worldwide at the ticket window within 13 days of its release. And that was the reason, the makers hosted a star-studded success bash. Several Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, and Huma Qureshi among others were present. During this, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Rajamouli also invited questions from the media, where Charan politely shut down the suggestion that he had 'walked away with all the accolades' after the release of RRR.

In the media interaction session, Ram Charan, who was quizzed about overshadowing Jr NTR the film, stated that 'it was false to say that he had a bigger role in the movie.' He said, "No ma’am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film as much as RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem, my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli garu for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same." ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' to Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer 'RRR': Highest grossing Indian films worldwide

The magnum opus RRR also became India's biggest-ever opener with Rs 223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. ALSO READ: On RRR's massive success, Jr NTR pens special note for SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt & others

In RRR, while Jr NTR essayed the role of Komaram Bheem, Charan played Alluri Sitarama Raju. Their friendship and bromance was the highlight of the film. Not just this, the duo also proved that they are among the best dancers in India. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.