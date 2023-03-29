INSIDE Ram Charan's birthday bash: Chiranjeevi honours SS Rajamouli-MM Keeravani for Oscar win | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHIRANJEEVI INSIDE Ram Charan's birthday bash

Chiranjeevi celebrated his son Ram Charan's 38th birthday in the most special way! RRR actor Ram Charan's father applauded the 'Naatu Naatu' Oscar winners on the celebratory occasion. Chiranjeevi took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures in which SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani were felicitated with bouquets in the presence of family and friends from the Telugu film fraternity for the historic win on the Oscar stage.

Sharing the images, Chiranjeevi wrote a long and heartfelt note which read, "Felicitating Oscar winners in the presence of friends felt like a real celebration. This award achieved by Telugu people for Indian cinema will remain as history! honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on Ram Charan‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!"

Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on March 27 with his family and close friends. He hosted a birthday bash in Hyderabad, which was a star-studded affair. From Vijay Deverakonda to filmmaker SS Rajamouli to Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, several celebrities of Telugu films were papped reaching the party venue. Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu arrived together.

Ram Charan and Upasana posed for pictures outside the venue. While the RRR star looked dapper in an all-black outfit, his wife exuded pregnancy glow in a royal blue bodycon dress. For the unversed, Upasana is five-and-a-half months pregnant. Besides this, Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Naga Babu Konidela, Adivi Sesh, Allu Aravind and Vamshi Paidipally were in attendance. Several photos and videos from the event went viral on social media.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie. 'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the 'best foreign language film'.

