Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan called up Adil Durrani after wedding reports: 'Bhai ne mera ghar...'

Rakhi Sawant has said that her 'brother' and actor Salman Khan called her husband-businessman Adil Khan Durrani and saved her marriage. Recently, the couple was spotted in Mumbai where she spoke to the paparazzi about their wedding 'reported' fiasco. It was just two days ago when the controversy queen was crying inconsolably after Adil allegedly refused to accept her as his wife. While she did not reveal the reason, Rakhi was devasted about the same. Now, Adil has finally accepted his marriage to Rakhi Sawant and showered her with love in new Instagram photos.

Opening up about the same, Adil said that he had a 'situation' and needed time to announce his marriage to Rakhi Sawant. On the other hand, Rakhi credited Salman for saving her marriage. She told paps, "Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done)."

She added, "Bhai ke hote huye yeh mana kar sakte hai kya behan ko shaadi ka? Bhai ka phone ayega tabhi toh ho sakta hai na kuch (With brother around do you think he can deny marriage of Salman's sister? Something could have happened only after my brother's call)."

When the paparazzi asked Adil about Salman, he said, "He is very nice, he is humble. He told me a few things. I told okay. Aesa kuch nahi hai (There's nothing like that)." Rakhi added, "Mera bhai Salman ne mera ghar basa diya (My brother Salman helped me settle down)."

Earlier, Adil shared a photo of his wedding with Rakhi and clarified that he had to take care of some things which is why he did not openly come out with the wedding news. Her husband Adil Khan said, "So here’s an announcement finally,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)" In the picture, the duo can be seen wearing garlands and posing for a picture after getting married.

Last week, Rakhi revealed that she had married Adil in 2022. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022. Meanwhile, Rakhi also posted an Instagram reel video where she is seen garlanding Adil and reshared a video of her with Adil and what seems to be a Qazi officiating a ceremony.

