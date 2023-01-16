Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil shares wedding photos, accepts marriage saying 'had to handle few things'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMADILKHANDURRANI Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing many eyeballs yet again for her personal life. It was just two days ago when the controversy queen was spotted crying inconsolably after Adil Khan Durrani allegedly refused to accept her as his wife. While Rakhi did not reveal the reason, she was seen being devasted about the same. Now, Adil Khan has finally accepted his marriage to Rakhi Sawant and showered her with love in new Instagram photos. Adil shared a photo of his wedding with Sawant and clarified that he had to take care of some things which is why he did not openly come out with the wedding news.

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani said, "So here’s an announcement finally,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)" In the picture, the duo can be seen wearing garlands and posing for a picture after getting married. Check out-

Earlier, speaking to ETimes, Rakhi Sawant indicated that things aren't going well between her and her husband, Adil Durrani. Talking about the marriage, she said, "Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, ‘tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami li hai’."

She further went on to say, "We are husband and wife and still staying together. But a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now. I shall open the cards when the time is right. I want to remain married to Adil and I am sure about that. I have seen a few things that make me feel that a lot has happened."

On the other hand, Rakhi is reported to have changed her name after Nikaah with Adil. As per the marriage certificate procured by Telly Talk, the actress is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima. There were also rumours that Sawant is pregnant which is why she has revealed about her marriage. However, she refused to comment on rumours.

