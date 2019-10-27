Rajnikanth greets his fans on Diwali

Rajnikanth greets fans on Diwali

Diwali has gripped the entire country and everyone is in the festive mood. Bollywood celebrities too aren't behind in wishing fans on this special occasion. Many celebrities tweeted their wishes for heir fans. Thalaiva Rajnikanth who is known for his simplicity and connect with his fans also greeted his fans on Diwali. The superstar stepped out of his house to meet his fans who had been waiting to catch glimpse of their favourite superstar.

The pictures of Rajnikanth greeting his fans on Diwali have been shared by many people and it's all over the internet. In the pictures, Rajnikanth who is dressed in traditional white clothes can be seen greeting and meeting his fans out of his residence. The superstar didn't disappoint his fans who had been waiting to see him.

Talking about films, Thalaiva Rajnikanth will next be seen in 'Darbar' which is set to get a mega release on Pongal 2020. Apart from Rajnikanth, Darbar stars actor Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil and Nawab Shah.

Rajnikanth will also be teaming up with director Siva for his next movie. The film is which is titled, Thalaivar 168 will be produced by Sun Pictures. This will Rajnikanth third collaboration with Sun Pictures after the successful blockbusters Enthiram and Petta.