Raj Kundra Pornography Case LIVE | 4 employees of Kundra's company turn key witness

Raj Kundra Pornography Case LIVE Updates

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He is in police custody till July 27. Trouble for Kundra has been increasing with each day. After Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED)is likely to register a case against him under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). ED has already asked for the FIR from Mumbai Police.

In the latest update, four employees of Raj Kundra have turned into witnesses in the pornography racket case in which he is an accused.