Sunday, July 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Raj Kundra Pornography Case LIVE | 4 employees of Kundra's company turn key witness
Live now

Raj Kundra Pornography Case LIVE | 4 employees of Kundra's company turn key witness

Trouble for Raj Kundra has been increasing with each day. After Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED)is likely to register a case against him under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). ED has already asked for the FIR from Mumbai Police. In the latest update, four employees of Raj Kundra have turned into witnesses in the pornography racket case in which he is an accused.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2021 12:33 IST
Raj Kundra Pornography Case LIVE Updates
Image Source : TWITTER/@SACH_IN_RAJPUT_

Raj Kundra Pornography Case LIVE Updates

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He is in police custody till July 27. Trouble for Kundra has been increasing with each day. After Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED)is likely to register a case against him under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). ED has already asked for the FIR from Mumbai Police. 

In the latest update, four employees of Raj Kundra have turned into witnesses in the pornography racket case in which he is an accused.

 

Live updates :Raj Kundra Pornography Case | LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 25, 2021 12:25 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    4 employees of Raj Kundra's company to turn witnesses

    The Mumbai Police said on Sunday that four employees of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, have turned witness in the porn racket case.

  • Jul 25, 2021 12:16 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Actress Gehana Vasisth and 2 others summoned by crime branch

    In the latest update in Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's case, the crime branch has summoned three persons including actress Gehana Vasisth for questioning. The property cell of the branch will question the actress and others in connection with the porn film racket probe today (July 25). Earlier, Gehana had defended Raj Kundra and has claimed that Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey are ‘lying’ about him. She also claimed that the businessman is innocent. (READ MORE)

  • Jul 25, 2021 12:15 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Crime branch finds hidden cupboard in Raj Kundra's Mumbai office

    In the latest update in the alleged porn films racket, Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case, revealed Mumbai Police. Police are also said to have found a locker in Raj Kundra's office, in addition to documents of cryptocurrency. Many documents related to bank transactions have also been found in this locker. (READ MORE)

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X