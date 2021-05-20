Pyaar Ka Punchnama turns 10: Nushrratt says 'none of us had faintest clue on what wonders film will do'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Pyaar Ka Punchnama turns 10: Nushrratt Bharuccha says 'none of us had faintest clue on what wonders film will do'

As 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' clocks 10 on Thursday, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha expresses her gratitude for the film and the character that put her on the map of the industry. In the film, the actress portrayed the iconic character of a mean, foxy girlfriend 'Neha', with a performance which went on to become one of the most memorable performances of all time. Expressing her gratitude, Nushrratt says, "When I look back to the time we were shooting for Pyaar Ka Punchnama - none of us had the faintest clue what wonders this film will do for us, or even how this film will eventually turn into a power-packed franchise."

"Playing the controlling and manipulative girlfriend like Neha, was so not me in real life, which made it even more difficult for me to understand her and essay her right," she added.

Talking about how PKP opened a world of opportunities for Nushrratt, she stated, "A lot of people then advised me to not do this film and wait for another better opportunity because this film had no known faces, a first time director, first time producer, the whole team was new. But PKP, opened up a world of opportunities for me, and 'Neha' literally marked me on the map of the industry, and created a unique identity for the audience to remember me by. I truly believe in Destiny, and that the Universe has a larger plan for each of us. Which is why I can honestly say, The film chose me, I dint choose the film. It was meant to be this way."

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' was a brave career choice that Nushrratt took, of playing a negative role like that on-screen, which a lot of other actress' had said no to. Nushrratt took the high road, and carved a significant mark in the hearts of the audiences. With all the highs and lows, that came her way since then, Nushrratt came out victorious and made us all fall head over heels in love with her versatile performances.

Today, Nushrratt has broken out of her image of the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl’. The actress has widened her horizon and has done a range of roles over the years. Keeping her head and spirits high, the actress went on to scale great heights in her career, with movies like 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Chhalaang' and recently released 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

Next, she will be seen in Ram Setu opposite Akshay Kumar, Chhori and Hurdang soon.

