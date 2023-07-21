Project K is now Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s film redefines futuristic imagination

Follow us on Image Source : PRABHAS/YOUTUBE STILLS Project K is now Kalki 2898 AD

Project K, the highly anticipated science fiction fantasy film, has surely become the talk of the town. Nag Ashwin's directorial, which made history by reaching the prestigious San Deigo Comic-Con event, has finally got its official title. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starer has been titled Kalki 2898 AD. This cinematic masterpiece has been hailed as a seamless fusion of science fiction and unprecedented storytelling, setting new benchmarks for the genre. The first glimpse of the film shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in a futuristic world. The makers revealed the official title of Project K at the abovementioned event and simultaneously on social media.

The Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse suggests that the Indian film audiences are in for a never-seen-before experience. The new title perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles worldwide. The first look of Deepika Padukone as a warrior has left fans impressed, while Prabhas's character as the rising force against evil forces, leaves us wanting for more. Kalki 2898 AD will release in 2024.

Kalki2898AD's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus stars some of the industry stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Project K became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Ahead of this, Project K's billboard read, "First glimpse on July 20" as seen at Times Square in New York City. Talking about the film, Nag Ashwin had earlier said, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience."

ALSO READ: India TV Poll Results: Barbie vs Oppenheimer vs Bawaal, know what people want to watch

Latest Entertainment News