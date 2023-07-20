India TV Poll Results: Barbie & Oppenheimer vs Bawaal; Know what people want to watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Barbie & Oppenheimer vs Bawaal; Know what people want to watch

The big weekend we all have been eagerly waiting for is finally here!

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are all set for a box-office clash this weekend. The cinema halls will be filled up with fans swarming to watch their favorite stars on the big screens.

Meanwhile, OTT releases Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor is also set to keep some home-bound people glued to their screens. This weekend will be exciting enough and won’t be disappointed with the triple offering. With the epic box-office clash of Barbie and Oppenheimer, people can’t help but join the Barbenheimer craze this weekend.

India TV conducted a poll to know the opinion of what people would watch from three of these films, the result of which has been declared.

India TV tried to know the opinion of the people through its website and Twitter. India TV had asked out of Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Bawaal, which film would people want to watch. And in total 4462 people answered it. According to most of the people who answered on Twitter and the website, most of the people rather preferred to not watch any of these films.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll

51.34 % of people chose not to watch any of the films and rather stay from them. But at the same time, 25.41 % of people are interested in watching Oppenheimer, whereas 16.98 % of people want to watch Bawaal. Meanwhile, 6.23 % of people want to go Barbie.

