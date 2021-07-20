Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate 3 years of togetherness with adorable social media posts

From turning heads on the red carpet to stunning together in music videos, celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exactly know how to impress their fans. Undoubtedly, they are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The duo never misses a chance to express their love for each other and make their partners feel special. On Tuesday, Priyanka and Nick took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate three years of togetherness.

Flaunting her wedding ring, PeeCee captioned the post, "My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you." The picture probably clicked during their date nights, shows Priyanka and Nick holding each other's hand as they indulge in some PDA.

Nick, on the other hand, wrote: "3 years ago today." Reacting to the post, Priyanka thanked the American pop singer for asking her out. She wrote, "Thank you for asking jaan.."

Meanwhile, Priyanka who celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday also shared a post earlier to express her gratitude for all the love and wishes. She took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures from her birthday celebration. Alongside the pictures, the global star penned a heartfelt note thanking her fans and friends for showering love and good wishes on her special day. She also thanked Nick for making her birthday special even when he couldn't be there to celebrate.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

Talking about Nick Jonas, his band Jonas Brothers recently announced the dates for their 2021 Concert Tour. The tour is set to kick off in Las Vegas on August 20 and travel to 40 cities including Denver; Milwaukee; Nashville, Tenn.; Atlanta, Cincinnati, Boston, Charlotte, N.C.; Tampa, Fla. and Phoenix before making its final stop in Los Angeles on October 27.

