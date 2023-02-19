Priyanka Chopra drops adorable photos with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, netizens say 'Heartwarming'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's Instagram upload with daughter Malti Marie Jonas

Priyanka Chopra wished all her fans a good morning with some cute and adorable photos of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It's the first time that the actress has revealed her daughter's face by herself, before this at that recent Hollywood Walk of Fame event for the Jonas Brothers, Malti Marie's face was revealed to the world. However, even after that, Priyanka and Nick did not share Malti's face on their Instagram posts.

But today PeeCee took to her Instagram handle and dropped pictures with her daughter. In the first photo, Priyanka held Malti close and clicked a selfie from the top, showing her cute face and pink onesie. In a second picture, she seemed to be in bed with a shirtless Nick, holding Malti close to her while hiding her face with her hand. The actress seemed to cherish the joy of resting next to her little one and captured a sleeping Malti in a no-makeup look. She captioned the post, 'Days like this', with a red heart emoji.

Within an hour of the post, it got over 300K likes, and several netizens reacted with love. A user wrote, 'Sweet little Angel! God bless". Another user added, "So beautiful!! Heartwarming". A netizen wrote, 'She’s perfect'. Another netizen added, 'Aww nicks favorite ladies looking beautiful as always!' One of the netizens added, 'Motherhood is Love'.

On the work front, Priyanka has an exciting pipeline of projects. She will be soon seen in the romantic comedy 'Love Again' featuring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by James C. Strouse, the movie will release theatrically in the US on May 12. The film will follow the story of a woman who tries to cope with her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his phone number, and in turn, forms a connection with the man to whom the number has been reassigned. The trailer of the film was shared on Valentine’s Day, and it received quite a positive response from fans.

