Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA HEGDE Pooja Hegde raises temperature with her beach pictures on Instagram

Pooja Hegde is quite active on social media where she is often seen sharing beautiful pictures and videos of herself with her fans. Recently the actress decided to set social media on fire with her latest stunning beach picture. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture in which she looked gorgeous in a floral, ivory bikini set. In the caption, she wrote, "Always bringing my own sunshine."

The post was immediately flooded with likes and comments. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of fire emoticons. "You are a sunshine," a fan added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pooja Hegde is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' with co-star Prabhas. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022, but was postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. No new release date has been unveiled yet.

Confirming the same, Pooja took to her Twitter handle to share an official announcement. She wrote, "We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! #RadheShyamPostponed"

Set in the 1970s, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it about Vikramaditya and Prerana love story and the role of destiny is the crux of the movie