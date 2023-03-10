NTR Jr on walking Oscars 2023 red carpet for RRR: We are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NTRFAN NTR Jr on walking Oscars 2023 red carpet for RRR

Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with RRR director SS Rajamouli are all set to walk the red carpet at Oscars 2023. The Academy Awards will be aired in India on Monday and the star cast will be seen making India proud at the mega event. While the actors' loyal fandom is all excited to see their idols walk the red carpet at the Oscars, Jr NTR in a recent interview with KTLA, an LA-based news channel, explained how it will not just be him walking the red carpet but the entire country.

"I don't think it's going to be NTR Jr or Komaram Bheem who is going to walk the red carpet. It's going to be India who will be walking the red carpet. We are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we walk the red carpet, I am looking forward to that!" said NTR Jr.

In the interview, the actor also mentioned how he is looking forward to watching music composer M.M. Keeravani and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform the song on the Oscar stage.

The epic period action drama RRR's Naatu Naatu is nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category after a smashing win at the Golden Globes.

Back home in India after the success of RRR, NTR Jr will soon begin working on his next NTR 30 with director Koratala Siva along with Janhvi Kapoor which will release on the big screens on 5th April 2024.

(WITH IANS INPUTS)

Latest Entertainment News