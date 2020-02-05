Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nora Fatehi's award acceptance speech is interrupted by Remo D'Souza, watch hilarious video

Nora Fatehi is a stunner and there is no doubt about that. From a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Bigg Boss to featuring in music videos, Nora Fatehi rose to fame with her spectacular performances in songs like Dilbar, Kamariya, Ek Kam Zindagani and O Saki Saki. In spite of all the hurdles, Nora has made a place for herself in this industry with immense hard work and dedication. She was also recently a part of the dance film, Remo D'Souza's directorial Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Remo D’Souza recently won a Filmfare award for his choreography for the movie Kalank. Nora Fatehi shared a hilarious video of herself accepting the award. She shared the funny video on her social media account and had her fans rolling in laughter. Have a look:

On the work front, Nora will now be seen for a special number in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 which stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page