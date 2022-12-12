Nora Fatehi files Rs 200 cr defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandes. Here’s why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MY_VANTAGEPOINT Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes's fan page clicks

Actress Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandes and numerous media organizations for unjustly involving her name in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving swindler Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to Fatehi, she had no personal dealings with Chandrashekhar and was only familiar with him through his wife Lena Maria Paul. She has rejected any allegations of her having accepted presents from Chandrashekhar and stated that the media's judgment is ruining her name.

Nora said in her plea, "Jacqueline Fernandes sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons". The plea further mentioned, “It is pertinent to mention herein that both the complainant (Nora Fatehi) and the accused (Jacqueline Fernandez) are actresses of foreign origin and both have had their share of struggles in rising to fame in the Indian film industry, hence, it is evident that the act of the accused in dragging the name of the complainant wherein she has no business mentioning the complainant is mala fide in nature". Both the actresses are facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both have been accused of taking expensive gifts from the conman, who is currently in jail.

Earlier in September, actor Nora Fatehi's team issued a statement claiming that she was given a clean chit by the ED in the Rs 200 crore scam case. According to her team, the Delhi police stated that Nora was not involved in the conspiracy surrounding the arrested conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It was also mentioned that she wasn't aware of the crime syndicate that was being planned by conman Sukesh.

Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's drool-worthy abs & Deepika Padukone's sizzling avatar rule Besharam Rang | VIDEO

Also Read: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana expecting their first baby; Chiranjeevi announces the news

Latest Entertainment News