Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's drool-worthy abs & Deepika Padukone's sizzling avatar rule Besharam Rang | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's look from Besharam Rang

Pathaan: Every new update from Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering is making the wait for the film all the more difficult. After the teaser, the first song from Pathaan is out. Featuring Deepika Padukone and SRK in the most sizzling avatar, the song titled Besharam Rang released on December 12 (Monday). Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a gun-totting spy with a license to kill in Pathaan, is presented as the king of cool in Besharam Rang. Dropping the song, SRK tweeted, "Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Siddharth Anand on Pathaan's Besharam Rang

Siddharth says, “Shah Rukh Khan has for long been the king of cool on the big screen and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang. We had SRK looking like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain for the song and he has worked his magic on camera.”

"SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan,” the filmmaker added.

Speaking about choosing Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth added, "The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that's unprecedented. They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It's rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan."

About Pathaan

Pathaan is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan.

Latest Entertainment News