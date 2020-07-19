I could stare into your eyes forever: Nick Jonas's birthday post for Priyanka Chopra will give you butterflies

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Nick Jonas's birthday post for wife Priyanka Chopra will give you butterflies

Global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday on July 18. The diva spent her day with her husband Nick Jonas in LA. The duo has been spending quality time with each other during the quarantine. While last year Nick threw a grand birthday bash for Priyanka, this year COVID19 has restricted all the plans. However, Nick made the day special for his lady love by sharing an adorable post for PeeCee on Instagram. Sharing a gorgeous picture of the two, the American singer exclaimed that he is grateful to have found her.

Nick Jonas wrote, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful." The photo shows PeeCee sitting on nick's lap as they get lost into each other's eyes.

While there is a difference of 11 years in age between Nick and Priyanka, the duo never fails to give relationship goals through their mushy Instagram posts and public appearances. During an interview with Vogue, PeeCee shared that during the quarantine, she has been taking piano lessons from her husband. She also shared that Nick is a great teacher and they have been enjoying their time together at home.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dated for a brief period of time before they got hitched in a lavish wedding ceremony on 1 December 2018. Talking about her life after marrige, PeeCee had said, "The best thing about getting married to someone like Nick is he understands what it takes to have the careers that we do. His career is longer than mine, he's been in the business almost 20-21 years and he knows what it takes. He knows the sacrifices it took for him and his family to be where they are, so that was one of the first things I think I fell in love with him."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is loaded with international projects. She recently signed a multi-million dollar first look television deal with Amazon. She will be seen in the film on Ma Anand Sheela, the assistant to guru Bhagwan Rajneesh (also known as Osho). The actor will be producing the movie which is based on Netflix docu-series "Wild Wild Country". She also has a superhero movie "We Can Be Heroes" and "The White Tiger", opposite Rajkummar Rao alongside Keanu Reeves-starrer "The Matrix 4".

