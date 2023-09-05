Watch: Nick Jonas DEDICATES his Love Her song to Priyanka Chopra as she cheers for him during live performance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to treat their fans with their appearances together. Be it a gala or an exotic vacation or a concert, the couple takes the internet by storm every time they are spotted. The global star is currently touring with her husband Nick for the Jonas Brothers concert tour.

A video is doing rounds on social media wherein Nick Jonas dedicated his popular song Love Her to his ladylove Priyanka Chopra. In the video, Chopra can be seen cheering for him from the crowd. The video will surely make you miss your significant one. While she slipped into a midi dress with voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline, Jonas, on the stage, sported a yellow tee with a pair of maroon pants and a white cap.

In another video, Nick Jonas was spotted slyly flirting with his wife Priyanka Chopra. The singer stepped down the stage and shared a high-five with the actor.

Soon after the video went viral, fans couldn't take their eyes off the couple. One user wrote, Oh yes that’s dedicated to Priyanka," Another fan commented, "Awwww so lovely." Yet another fan wrote, "I lift priyanka and Nick and and Malti Marie in your protection mighty God bless their family and keep them together."

Watch the viral video here:

Nick Jonas' concert started in August at Yankee Stadium, in New York City. The brothers Nick, Kevin, and Joe are set to perform till mid-October. The concert tour is a part of their Five Albums and will end in Miami. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos with her husband and daughter Malti Mary Chopra Jonas, and penned a heartfelt note as Nick Jonas kicked-started the concert.

She wrote, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight."

Check out the post here:

Also Read: Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner heading for DIVORCE after 4 years of marriage? Read

Latest Entertainment News