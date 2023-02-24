Nawazuddin Siddiqui case: Mumbai court rejects dowry harassment pleas against actor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines for his alleged legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Earlier, Aaliya filed a petition in family court seeking a paternity test of her younger son to prove that the child belongs to the actor. Now, a Mumbai court has rejected two pleas filed against Nawazuddin by his "former" wife Zianab, seeking directions to police to register cases against him for alleged dowry harassment. As per the actor's lawyers, Zainab had filed multiple complaints against Siddiqui falsely claiming to be his wife.

“Two cases filed before a magistrate's court were dismissed (on February 21) after we produced the couple's divorce papers,” the actor's lawyers, Adnan Shaikh and Drishti Khurana, said. The cases were filed against the 48-year-old actor based on marriage documents. Legitimate documents of divorce were concealed from the court, the lawyers said.

In petitions filed before the magistrate's court, Zainab had sought direction to the Versova police station in suburban Mumbai for registering an FIR (first information report) against the actor and his mother under IPC sections 498A( dowry harassment), 509 (to provide protection to women) and other related provisions.

Last month, the Versova police had booked Zainab for alleged trespass and voluntarily causing hurt on a complaint of the actor's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui. She had alleged Zainab trespassed into her home and assaulted her after picking up an argument.

Aaliya Siddiqui's video

Recently, Aaliya dropped a video on social media about her and actor's bitter interaction. In the video posted by Aaliya, the estranged couple was seen arguing. Along with some photos and videos, Aaliya wrote, "I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes." She added, “Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and where he himself, me, and his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life."

“This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well. Aaliya added.

