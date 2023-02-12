Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking revelations; shares actor's VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NCMINDIAA Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines for his alleged legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Earlier, Aaliya has filed a petition in family court seeking a paternity test of her younger son to prove that the child belongs to the actor. Now, she dropped a video on social media about their bitter interaction with the actor.

Aaliya Siddiqui's video

In the video posted by Aaliya, the estranged couple can be seen arguing. Along with some photos and videos, Aaliya wrote, "I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes." She added, “Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and where he himself, me, and his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life."

“This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well. Aaliya added.

"This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf’s, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well. How can a person stoop so low when every document and evidences proves that this man has stated me as his spouse. If I would be aware that in future I will have go through with all this pain that I am facing from past 12years,then I would have rather choosen to go with someone who would even has little money but not a person like him who along with the superstar became more liar and a cheater about which I had no idea when I got married to him."

"He is stating that he gave me a divorce after the birth of our 1st child and than again post divorce I got into a relationship with him and we gave birth to our second child while being in a living relationship and I came to know later that he never considered me as his wife when we were not even divorced. These allegations are so disgusting and handling these things are so disrespectful," She added.

Concluding her statement, she said, "Justice to prevail."

Meanwhile, Aaliya has filed complaints against Nawaz and his family members with the Andheri magistrate court under section 498A of IPC, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty and 509 of IPC for insulting modesty.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother files police complaint against his wife Alia over property dispute

Latest Entertainment News