Nandini Gupta: Miss India 2023 reveals Aishwarya is inspirational, wants to work with THIS celeb |EXCLUSIVE

Nandini Gupta bagged the coveted Femina Miss India World 2023. The 19-year-old girl was crowned at a magnificent ceremony in Manipur. Shreya Poonja of Delhi was named first runner-up, and Thounaojam Strela Luwang of Manipur was named second runner-up. Nandini Gupta hails from Kota, Rajasthan.

Nandini Gupta wants to work with Ranbir Kapoor

Nandini Gupta revealed in an exclusive interview with India TV that she is prepared to represent India in Miss World after winning the title of Miss India. Nandini went on to say that she was inspired to become Miss India by watching Aishwarya Rai, but that Priyanka Chopra is her role model.

When asked about working in Bollywood, Miss India revealed that she is a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor and would want to work with him. She went on to say that Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ye Jawani Hai Deewani' is one of her favourite films and that she thinks the actor to be very charming and handsome.

Nandini Gupta’s inspiration

Miss India 2023 stated that Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra are her role models. Nandini revealed that she wanted to become Miss India since she was 10 years old, and it was her mother's wish to see her daughter overcome all obstacles and make her state and family proud.

Femina Miss India 2023

This year's Femina Miss India promised to be a dazzling affair, with some of the most beautiful and talented young women from across the country vying for the crown. From mesmerizing runway walks to impressive talents, the Femina Miss India pageant has been a platform for young women to showcase their skills, intelligence, and confidence. The competition was fierce, and the stakes were high, making it a spectacle to watch.

