Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan wraps Delhi schedule of ‘Murder Mubarak’ poses with Karishma Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan finished the Delhi shoot for her forthcoming film 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania on Wednesday. Sara shared a video of the celebration with viewers on her Instagram account. The 'Gaslight' actor captioned a photo of a cake with the film's title inscribed on it, "Delhi schedule wrap."

She also shared a video of himself and Homi with his wife, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. Homi can be seen in the video shooting sequences while having fun with his wife Sara, who brought some treats to the sets.

See,

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also took to her social media and shared a couple of photos from the wrap-up party from the sets of Murder Mubarak in Delhi on Wednesday. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Wrap Mubarak! We missed Dimple aunty and Pankaj ji. What an incredible cast and crew to work with #MurderMubarak.”

See,

The official release date of 'Murder Mubarak' has yet to be determined. Sara will also appear in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke,' with Vicky Kaushal. Sara may be seen in a lovely blue and red saree and wearing a mangalsutra and bangles in some photographs from the film's set that have just appeared on social media. Vicky is spotted riding a bike in casual attire at the same time.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, actress shares photos

Also Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's upcoming rom-com gets a title

Latest Entertainment News