Miss India 2023: Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta wins the crown; Shreya Poonja & Thounaojam Strela Luwang runners-up

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta wins Miss India 2023

Miss India 2023: Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 on Saturday at a dream set put up in Manipur. Delhi's Shreya Poonja was declared Femina Miss India 2023 1st Runner Up, while Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned Femina Miss India 2023 2nd Runner Up. Former Femina Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty of Karnataka crowned Nandini, who will now represent India at Miss World 2024. The 19-year-old won the hearts of the judges and the audience with her charisma, uniqueness and talent and was crowned and bestowed the prestigious title.

This year's event promised to be a dazzling affair, with some of the most beautiful and talented young women from across the country vying for the crown. From mesmerizing runway walks to impressive talents, the Femina Miss India pageant has been a platform for young women to showcase their skills, intelligence, and confidence. The competition was fierce, and the stakes were high, making it a spectacle to watch.

The occasion was made even more special as the former pageant winners, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav graced the stage with a mesmerizing performance. Actor Neha Dhupia, Rocky S, Namrita Joshipura and Sarita Devi were part of the jury panel for the evening. The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions.

After a hiatus of four years, Femina Miss India was back on the ground and, this time, called on all the fans and family to cheer for their favourite state winner and witness the magic at the grand finale of the foremost and prestigious national pageant. It was a glorious night to watch, comprised of superstar celebrities and stunning models. Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were seen shaking a leg at the event.

The Grand Finale of Femina Miss India 2023 will be telecasted on Sunday, May 14 at 10 AM on Colors.

Read More Lifestyle News